Firefighters were called to the 6300 block of Cardiff Street in Mayfair just before 8 a.m., PFD said.

Heavy smoke and flames were visible when crews arrived and firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control within 30 minutes, authorities said.

In total, seven adults were treated for injuries at the scene and taken to area hospitals, PFD said. Their conditions were not immediately clear.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.