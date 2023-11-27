Partly Cloudy 43°

Fatal Crash Under Investigation In Warminster

Officials in Warminster Township are investigating a deadly three-car crash, police say. 

<p>The intersection of Johnsonville Blvd. and Street Road; Warminster Twp. police.&nbsp;</p>

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite)/Inset: Warminster Twp. Police
Mac Bullock
It happened near the corner of Street Road and Johnsville Boulevard around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22, according to authorities. 

Investigators said the wreck involved an SUV, a minivan, and a sedan and left the roadway shut down for over three hours Wednesday night. 

Daily Voice has reached out to the Bucks County Coroner's Office for the victim's identity. 

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to call the Warminster Township Police Department's Highway Patrol Unit at 215-672-1000. 

Warminster Fire Department and Central Bucks EMS also assisted at the scene. 

