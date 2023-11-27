Fatal Crash Under Investigation In Warminster

It happened near the corner of Street Road and Johnsville Boulevard around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22, according to authorities.

Investigators said the wreck involved an SUV, a minivan, and a sedan and left the roadway shut down for over three hours Wednesday night.

Daily Voice has reached out to the Bucks County Coroner's Office for the victim's identity.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to call the Warminster Township Police Department's Highway Patrol Unit at 215-672-1000.

Warminster Fire Department and Central Bucks EMS also assisted at the scene.

