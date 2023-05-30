Family Of Five Injured In Bucks Crash Was Leaving Birthday Celebration, Loved Ones Say

Township police told Daily Voice last week that five people in a BMW SUV were driving along Stony Hill Road around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, May 22 when a driver pulled out of an office complex and struck their car.

The BMW "spun and rolled over," police said. Two people were ejected from the SUV while three others had to be extricated by first responders, authorities reported.

Four people in the BMW were taken to area hospitals, and a fifth was airlifted to Temple Hospital in critical condition, authorities wrote. The driver of the other car was reportedly treated at the scene.

Now, in a GoFundMe campaign, loved ones have identified the victims as the Reppert family.

"Pauline, Steve, his sister Gina, Danielle, and her fiance Jordan Jones were coming home from celebrating a birthday lunch when a car pulled out and hit their SUV on the passenger side," explained page organizer Corinne Kyle of Morrisville.

Gina and Jordan made out with "only minor physical injuries," Corinne said.

Meanwhile, Danielle "sustained a small brain bleed" in addition to receiving injuries to the wrist, shoulder, vertebrae, and pelvis, loved ones wrote. She is still "in significant pain" and will eventually undergo physical therapy to regain her mobility, Corrine noted.

Pauline, the campaign says, had her left (and dominant) hand crushed during the rollover, and it was later amputated "mid-forearm." She also sustained neck injuries.

"Steve was paralyzed from the chest down and also suffered a mini-stroke," Corrine said. "We are hoping that swelling in his spine will go down, allowing him to regain use of his arms and breathe on his own, but he will never be able to walk again."

He has undergone several surgeries and remains in critical condition, she added.

Because of the sudden and life-changing nature of their injuries, Pauline was forced to sell her stall at the Newtown Farmer’s Market, which Corrine says she owned for over 20 years.

"In the blink of an eye, our entire lives have been changed," she wrote on GoFundMe. "This fundraiser is for the significant expenses involved in medical bills, missed work, and making their home handicapped-accessible."

In just two days after going live, the fund drive has raised a staggering $10,000 of its $20,000 goal.

"Again, thank you all for your support," Corrine said. "Remember to slow down and enjoy every second of life."

Click here to support the Reppert family on GoFundMe.com.

