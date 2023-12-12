Gino Hagenkotter's body was found in a warehouse on the 1100 block of E. Venango Street around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 11, city police said.

Hagenkotter, 34, an inmate at Riverside Correctional Facility, escaped while working a detail assignment in the orchard behind Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Facility (PICC) on Nov. 30.

"A preliminary investigation of the scene revealed a broken air vent and a pushed-out fan, suggesting forced entry," police said. "Additionally, a ladder was found lying nearby."

Hagenkotter was identified by fingerprint analysis on Dec. 12. The cause of death remains under investigation.

The US Marshals had offered a $2,000 reward for locating him.

