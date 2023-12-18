Elias Diaz, 46, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and related counts, city police said. He was taken into custody near Pennypack Park Trail, where the attacks took place, on Sunday, Dec. 17, the department wrote in a release.

The first incident happened around 8:15 a.m. on Nov. 22, authorities said previously. When a jogger announced he was approaching from behind, police said Diaz "became enraged" and took out a large knife or machete.

He slashed the jogger multiple times across the arms and hands, authorities said.

Days later on Nov. 24, a man was walking the park trail around 9 a.m. when he was approached by a bicyclist on a black BMX bike, investigators said.

The cyclist, now said to be Diaz, attacked the victim with a large knife, leaving lacerations to his hands and arms, per police.

The most recent attack occurred Wednesday morning, Dec. 6 around 8:30 a.m., according to PPD. A woman said she was walking when Diaz allegedly "became agitated and began yelling at her," investigators said.

She ran away when he appeared to reach for an object tied to his bike, authorities said.

No court documents for Diaz's case were available on the state website as of midday Monday, Dec. 18.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.