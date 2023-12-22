Edward Hatch, a 46-year-old Philadelphia resident, was found unresponsive in his cell early Monday morning, said Coroner Meredith Buck in a release.

An autopsy on Tuesday, Dec. 19 "showed no overt evidence of external trauma" and the cause and manner of his death are still under investigation, Buck said.

Authorities said Hatch had been in custody since Dec. 12. Court records show he had active charges in Bucks County for retail theft and misdemeanor drug possession that have since been withdrawn.

“The Coroner’s Office takes any in-custody death very seriously and does an independent investigation to determine the cause and manner of death," Buck said.

