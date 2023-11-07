Overcast 59°

'Dumb Prank:' Police In Bucks Warn Of TikTok Door Kicking Challenge

Authorities in Bucks County are warning area youths to steer clear of an apparent trend online. 

<p>TikTok pranksters in New Castle County, Delaware</p>

 Photo Credit: Facebook/New Castle County Police
Mac Bullock
Solebury police claim there is a TikTok "challenge" involving "wearing a mask and banging or kicking on someone’s door" before running away and recording the encounter. 

"It’s a dumb and dangerous prank," the department said in a release. 

"You don’t know what ways the homeowner or resident will protect themselves, their home, or their family when they feel threatened by this act. It could cause real harm to all involved."

Police in New Castle County, Delaware reported a string of similar incidents at a residential neighborhood in July. The pranksters in that case left at least one door with serious damage, according to authorities. 

"Parents, talk to your children and teens about the dangers and the potential for criminal charges," Solebury police added. 

