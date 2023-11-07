'Dumb Prank:' Police In Bucks Warn Of TikTok Door Kicking Challenge

Solebury police claim there is a TikTok "challenge" involving "wearing a mask and banging or kicking on someone’s door" before running away and recording the encounter.

"It’s a dumb and dangerous prank," the department said in a release.

"You don’t know what ways the homeowner or resident will protect themselves, their home, or their family when they feel threatened by this act. It could cause real harm to all involved."

Police in New Castle County, Delaware reported a string of similar incidents at a residential neighborhood in July. The pranksters in that case left at least one door with serious damage, according to authorities.

"Parents, talk to your children and teens about the dangers and the potential for criminal charges," Solebury police added.

