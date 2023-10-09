Driver Killed In Bucks County Crash Was Father Of Three, Loved Ones Say

Thirty-eight-year-old Jeremy Kiefer died from multiple traumatic injuries late on Saturday, Oct. 7, Coroner Daniel Buglio said.

The accident happened on Route 663 in Milford Township on Monday, Sept. 25.

Loved ones raised a combined $20,000 to support his recovery over two separate GoFundMe campaigns while the 38-year-old was hospitalized. That money will now go toward assisting his partner and his three kids, according to organizers.

"It’s crazy how fast your life can be flipped upside down and I wish I could wake up from this nightmare," wrote Stacy Sabol, the mother of his children.

"My heart is shattered into a million pieces for my children who should never have to say goodbye to their dad at the ages of 8, 10, and 14. I never imagined having to raise my kids without Jeremy and I still can’t grasp the thought of it."

Loved ones also said that Kiefer's donated organs saved four lives after his death on Saturday.

Friends took to social media to send their condolences.

