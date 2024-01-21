Don't Miss New Season Of 'The Bachelor' Starring MontCo Tennis Coach, Philly Sisters

The 28-year-old Collegeville tennis coach's season airs Monday, Jan. 22 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Graziadei will be dating 32 women on his season of the show, three of whom are from the Philly area: 27-year-old Lanie, 27; and sisters, 26-year-old Allison and 28-year-old Lauren.

According to their bios on the "Bachelor" website, Allison and Lauren have dated the same guy before — but at different times.

You can click here to see all the women vying for Joey's heart, or scroll down to read about the locals and Joey himself.

Lanie is a realtor and self-proclaimed adventure-seeker. She comes from a big Polish/Greek family, and her parents have been married for over 30 years. She is hoping to find a love like her parents have and is looking for a man who is emotionally available and mature.

Lauren is a registered nurse. She is especially passionate about her career and is the life of the party when she’s not working, her bio on "The Bachelor" website says. She loves attending group fitness classes and music festivals in her free time. She is also very close with her family, including her sister, Allison. Lauren loves a man who is motivated, funny, and with whom she feels safe. One thing Lauren can’t stand is men with bad hygiene — she wants a guy who takes care of himself.

Allison is a realtor and had multiple serious relationships but still hasn’t found Mr. Right. She’s looking for a man who is loyal, positive, mature and kind, so she’s excited to see if Joey is her perfect match. The two have dated the same guy before (at different times), so let’s hope that experience prepared them for “The Bachelor.”

Joey stole hearts all over America on season 20 of “The Bachelorette” with his loyalty, thoughtfulness and compassion. Before his emotional exit, audiences saw Joey open up about his family values and how those closest to him have influenced his desire to find lasting love.

As the Bachelor, Joey is looking for a life partner who is outgoing, caring, and shares his love for adventure and exploring the outdoors. He loves hiking, surfing and ending his days watching the sunset but knows he has much more love to give, and the only thing missing is someone with whom to share his life.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.