Details Emerge In Bucks County 9-Year-Old's Death

A dive team recovered the child's body from a small pond at Vaux and Hickory drives in New Britain Borough just before 6 p.m. on Monday, June 19, Daily Voice reported.

Now, the Bucks County Coroner's Office says the boy died by drowning and that the manner of death was accidental, following an autopsy conducted Wednesday, June 21.

"At this time, given that he is a minor, he is being identified by the initials JM Jr.," the coroner said. “Our office extends its deepest condolences to the decedent’s family and friends during this difficult time as they grieve this unimaginable loss."

The child was reported missing Monday evening before his body was located by divers, Central Bucks police have said. Responding officers said they saw a boy’s bicycle with a fishing pole next to it at the scene.

