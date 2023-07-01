Dad Who Drowned Saving Kids Lake Nockamixon 'Died A Hero'

And so, naturally, when they were struggling in the waters at Lake Nockamixon on Thursday, June 29, the 37-year-old went in after them.

Chicas drowned in the water that day, the Bucks County Coroner's Office said, and now, support is surging for his family.

"Marvin was a very hardworking man, an excellent father," reads a GoFundMe campaign launched for Chicas' wife and two kids, whom he was rarely seen without.

"He was a man who liked fishing and that day he is doing what he liked together with some friends and son, unfortunately he died drowned in the lake giving his life for two children who were also about to drown along with him he became a hero for everyone."

More than $10,300 had been raised as of Saturday, July 1. Proceeds will help Chicas' family, and will bring his body to Honduras.

Click here to donate.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.