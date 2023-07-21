Dad Kills 8-Year-Old Son Then Himself In Lower Makefield: Reports

Lower Makefield Township Police Chief Kenneth Coluzzi said officers were responding to a wellness check on the 500 block of Heritage Oak Drive Thursday night, as reported by 6abc and NBC10.

No one came to the door, but when they looked through a window they saw a boy curled in a ball on the floor, Coluzzi tells the outlets.

That's when officers broke through the front door and found the boy with a gunshot wound to the head and his dad with the same on a couch, Coluzzi said.

