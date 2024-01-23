A Few Clouds 29°

SHARE

Cyber Attack 'Cripples' This Pennsylvania County's 911 Dispatch, Officials Say

The entire digital 911 dispatch system for all of Bucks County is offline due to a cyber attack, county officials explained Tuesday morning.

The Bucks County 911 building.

The Bucks County 911 building.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/ Bucks County 911 @BucksCountyEmergencyServices
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

On Sunday afternoon, Bucks County officials contacted all area first responder organizations when the cyber attack "crippled" the computer-aided dispatch system, also know as CAD or WebCAD, according to a letter by the officials.

The perpetrators of the attack are unknown; as is the timeline for restoring the county's WebCAD to full functionality.

Radio and phone systems are continuing to function properly, according to officials.

There have been no reported issues with dispatching first responders as of the time of writing.

to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE