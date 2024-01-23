Cyber Attack 'Cripples' This Pennsylvania County's 911 Dispatch, Officials Say

On Sunday afternoon, Bucks County officials contacted all area first responder organizations when the cyber attack "crippled" the computer-aided dispatch system, also know as CAD or WebCAD, according to a letter by the officials.

The perpetrators of the attack are unknown; as is the timeline for restoring the county's WebCAD to full functionality.

Radio and phone systems are continuing to function properly, according to officials.

There have been no reported issues with dispatching first responders as of the time of writing.

