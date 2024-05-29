Mostly Cloudy 78°

Convicted Quakertown Rapist To Spend Nearly 50 Years In Prison, DA Says

A Quakertown man was sentenced on Tuesday, May 28 for sexually assaulting two children, according to the District Attorney's Office. 

Matias J. Martinez Morales

 Photo Credit: Bucks County District Attorney's Office
Matias J. Martinez Morales will spend between 18.5 and 47 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release, prosecutors said in a release. 

Authorities said they launched the investigation in November 2022 when a 16-year-old told Quakertown police that Martinez Morales raped her when she was 4. The victim told detectives he "threatened to kill her and her family if she told anyone," the DA's Office said. 

A second victim told investigators that Martinez Morales sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions when she was 6. 

Martinez Morales, 60, was convicted by a jury in late January for multiple offenses including rape by forcible compulsion, rape of a child, indecent assault by forcible compulsion, and terroristic threats. 

