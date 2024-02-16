Mostly Cloudy 43°

Helen Drummond Fischer Murder: 1960 Mystery Gets Second Look

Helen Drummond Fischer was 55 years old when she was murdered, state police investigators say. 

Helen Drummond Fischer and her Doylestown home circa 1960.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers
Mac Bullock
Authorities found Fischer dead from "numerous injuries" at her Pebble Hill Road home in Doylestown on Feb. 17, 1960. She was last seen alive by a friend the weekend prior on Feb. 13. 

A Chicago native, investigators said she was self-employed as a travel agent and ran her business out of her home. 

Fischer was married to "millionaire industrialist" Kermit Fischer, but authorities say they were estranged — Helen was reportedly seeking a divorce and even had pending assault charges against her husband at the time of her death, police wrote. 

Kermit died on a business trip in Antwerp, Belgium in 1971, according to his New York Times obituary

Anyone with information should call the Pennsylvania State Police at 610-861-2026 or submit a tip via Crimewatch

