Chilling Police Video Shows Woman Assaulted In Philadelphia: Authorities

Detectives are looking for a man caught on video assaulting a woman on a Philadelphia street. 

Suspect in the Feb. 11 Fishtown assault.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Philadelphia Police Department
Mac Bullock
Mac Bullock

It happened just before 8 p.m. Sunday night, Feb. 11 on the 400 block of East Girard Avenue in Fishtown, city police said in a release. 

The suspect approached the 24-year-old victim from behind and made verbal threats before physically assaulting her, according to investigators. The man ran off when the woman began shouting. 

The suspect is thought to be around 5-foot-10 to 6 feet and in his early 30s, police said. He has a "stocky" build, a dark complexion, and a full beard. 

He was wearing a brownish-green winter coat, a black Nirvana hoodie, black Under Armour track pants with white stripes on the sides, and black Under Armour sneakers with white soles.

Anyone who spots the suspect or can identify him should call the Philadelphia Police Department's Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3260 or call 911.

