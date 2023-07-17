Children Missing In Bucks Flood Identified By Police

Matilda Sheils, 2, and her brother Conrad Sheils, 9 months, were visiting the area with family from Charleston, South Carolina, Upper Makefield police say.

"They were on their way to a barbecue when their vehicles got caught in the flash flood on Rt. 532," authorities said.

Their father Jim Sheils and a 4-year-old boy escaped, but their mother Katie Seley, their grandmother, Conrad, and Matilda, "were all swept away by the raging flood waters," officials wrote.

Seley, 32, "was one the people we found deceased during yesterday’s search efforts," UMPD has said.

As of Monday afternoon, state, county and local authorities are still combing the Upper Makefield area for Matilda and Conrad.

"Their loving father, Jim Sheils, and their entire family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and support," police wrote on the family's behalf. "They would also like to thank all of the personnel involved in this massive search effort to find Mattie and Conrad."

The Sheils family will have a representative present during an afternoon press conference scheduled for 4 p.m., the department added.

