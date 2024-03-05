Chiayi Chen, who is being held in Montco for burglary and related counts, is a suspect in three 2023 Lower Southampton thefts, said township police in a release.

Investigators believe Chen, 43, stole a $1,700 e-bike from Guy's Bicycles in Feasterville-Trevose on Aug. 24. A different bike, previously reported stolen from a Highland Avenue home, was found abandoned at the shop, police said.

Chen was captured on video camera stealing both bikes, Lower Southampton police said.

Weeks later on the morning of Oct. 1, detectives said Chen tried to gain entry to Select Jewelry on East Street Road. He was stopped by a resident but caused $3,500 in damage to the property, according to authorities.

That attempt was also caught on video, police said.

The same morning, detectives said he robbed the AT&T store at 2 Bustleton Pike. Chen was allegedly filmed taking $1,000 in merchandise after forcing the door open, police said.

The Philadelphia resident remains in the Montgomery County Prison, according to court records. His formal arraignment in Bucks County is scheduled for March 28.

