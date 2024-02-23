Cash, Jewelry Stolen In Northeast Philly Home Invasion, Police Say

It began on the 6700 block of Ditman Street around 1 a.m., Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore told reporters at a press conference Friday, Feb. 23.

A 41-year-old man was on his way home when he was "accosted" by five suspects who forced him to drive to a second location, authorities said.

The man was forced to give up his house keys "and other information that he had," Vanore said.

The suspects then returned to the man's house where they assaulted a 52-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man, according to police. Vanore said the burglars stole thousands in cash and some jewelry items from a safe before fleeing in an SUV.

PPD's Special Victims Unit is handling the investigation because it involved a kidnapping, officials added.

To submit a tip, call PPD at 215-686-8477 or visit the department's website.

