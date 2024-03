A 9-year-old girl, 5-year-old boy, and 4-year-old girl were taken to Jefferson-Torresdale for observation after high levels of carbon monoxide were detected at a home on the 4100 block of Stanwood Street Saturday, March 16, city police said.

Police responded to a 9-1-1 call for a "priority person screaming," authorities said.

An update on the children's condition was not immediately available.

