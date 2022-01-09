Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Business

Whole Foods Plans Another Store In Greater Philadelphia

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Whole Foods
Whole Foods Photo Credit: Courtesy of Whole Foods

Whole Foods is expanding its footprint in Greater Philadelphia.

The popular supermarket chain's new location is being developed in Doylestown Township leasing company Brixmor Property Group said on Facebook.

The 237,681-square-foot store will be located in the Barn Plaza, taking a portion of the Marshalls Homegoods box, Brixmor said in the comment section of the post.

A Whole Foods spokesperson confirmed the store's development with the Bucks County Courier Times. This will be Bucks County's first Whole Foods Market.

to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.