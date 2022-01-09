Whole Foods Plans Another Store In Greater Philadelphia

Whole Foods is expanding its footprint in Greater Philadelphia.

The popular supermarket chain's new location is being developed in Doylestown Township leasing company Brixmor Property Group said on Facebook.

The 237,681-square-foot store will be located in the Barn Plaza, taking a portion of the Marshalls Homegoods box, Brixmor said in the comment section of the post.

A Whole Foods spokesperson confirmed the store's development with the Bucks County Courier Times. This will be Bucks County's first Whole Foods Market.

