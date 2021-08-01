Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bucks, PA
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bucks, PA

Nearby Towns

  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
  • Northampton
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Business

Wawa Drive-Thru Opens In Bucks County

Nicole Acosta
@niclexacosta Email me Read More Stories
The 1,850-square-foot store is located at 549 W. Trenton Avenue in Morrisville.
The 1,850-square-foot store is located at 549 W. Trenton Avenue in Morrisville. Photo Credit: Rendering

Wawa has opened a standalone drive-thru-only convenience store in Falls Township, Bucks County -- the first for Pennsylvania.

The 1,850-square-foot store is located at 549 W. Trenton Avenue in Morrisville and will offer Wawa's breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Menus will be available on digital boards and on mobile devices using scannable QR codes, some of which may contain deals, Philly Voice reported.

According to a comment made by Wawa director of construction Terri Micklin to the Philadelphia Business Journal, the single-lane drive-thru has a capacity for about 10 cars.

This announcement follows last month's opening of a drive-thru location in Westampton Township, New Jersey.

Wawa plans to add between five and 10 drive-thru locations in the coming 18 months across its territory, which covers Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Florida, according to a report by Philly Voice.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Bucks Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.