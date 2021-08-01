Wawa Drive-Thru Opens In Bucks County

Wawa has opened a standalone drive-thru-only convenience store in Falls Township, Bucks County -- the first for Pennsylvania.

The 1,850-square-foot store is located at 549 W. Trenton Avenue in Morrisville and will offer Wawa's breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Menus will be available on digital boards and on mobile devices using scannable QR codes, some of which may contain deals, Philly Voice reported.

According to a comment made by Wawa director of construction Terri Micklin to the Philadelphia Business Journal, the single-lane drive-thru has a capacity for about 10 cars.

This announcement follows last month's opening of a drive-thru location in Westampton Township, New Jersey.

Wawa plans to add between five and 10 drive-thru locations in the coming 18 months across its territory, which covers Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Florida, according to a report by Philly Voice.

