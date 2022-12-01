Contact Us
Taco + Cocktail Bar Opening 2nd PA Location Outside Philly

Nicole Acosta
Bomba
Bomba Photo Credit: Bomba

Another taco and cocktail bar is slated to open its doors outside Philadelphia.

Bomba is scheduled to open next month at the Village at Newtown located at 2930 South Eagle Road.

The 5,059-square-foot restaurant will offer seating for 185 guests and semi-private space for meetings and events. It will also have an all-season outdoor space with heaters.

“We hope for Bomba to become a getaway for the community when we open our doors in February,” said Bomba founder Andy Himmel.

“We think Newtown will love our global flavors and welcoming environment that’s perfect for a night out with friends or a quick bite to eat during the week with your family.”

Bomba serves a wide range of unique tacos, from the Lucha Libre with chorizo and goat cheese to the Korean Surf 'n' Turf with Bulgogi beef, dragon shrimp, and kale kimchi.

There will be many vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options available, as well as a kid's menu.

The restaurant is known for its scratch-made tequila, bourbon and rum cocktails. 

Meanwhile, the new store is looking for management and servers. Click here to learn more.

Bomba's first Pennsylvania restaurant is located at 30 Liberty Boulevard in Malvern.

