Regal Cinemas Quietly Closes Richland Crossing Theater

Regal Cinemas has closed a Bucks County location.
The Regal Richland Crossing movie theater off Route 309 in Quakertown shuttered on Thursday, Sept. 15, the company announced on its website.
Regal's parent company Cineworld Group LLC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this month.
"The pandemic was an incredibly difficult time for our business, with the enforced closure of cinemas and huge disruption to film schedules that has led us to this point,” Cineworld CEO Mooky Greidinger said.
The following 18 Regal locations remain open in Pennsylvania:
- Conshohocken, Regal Plymouth Meeting
- Dickson City, Regal Dickson City
- Downingtown, Regal Downingtown
- Doylestown, Regal Barn Plaza
- Easton, Regal Northampton
- Harrisburg, Regal Harrisburg
- Hazleton, Regal Hazleton
- King Of Prussia, Regal UA King Of Prussia
- Lancaster, Regal Manor
- Langhorne, Regal UA Oxford Valley
- Lebanon, Regal Lebanon Valley
- Manayunk, Regal UA Main Street
- Newtown Square, Regal Edgmont Square
- Oaks, Regal Oaks
- Pennsdale, Regal Williamsport Lycoming Mall
- Philadelphia, Regal UA Grant Plaza
- Warrington, Regal Warrington Crossing
- York, Regal West Manchester
