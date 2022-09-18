Regal Cinemas Quietly Closes Richland Crossing Theater

Regal Cinemas has closed a Bucks County location.

The Regal Richland Crossing movie theater off Route 309 in Quakertown shuttered on Thursday, Sept. 15, the company announced on its website.

Regal's parent company Cineworld Group LLC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this month.

"The pandemic was an incredibly difficult time for our business, with the enforced closure of cinemas and huge disruption to film schedules that has led us to this point,” Cineworld CEO Mooky Greidinger said.

The following 18 Regal locations remain open in Pennsylvania:

Conshohocken, Regal Plymouth Meeting

Dickson City, Regal Dickson City

Downingtown, Regal Downingtown

Doylestown, Regal Barn Plaza

Easton, Regal Northampton

Harrisburg, Regal Harrisburg

Hazleton, Regal Hazleton

King Of Prussia, Regal UA King Of Prussia

Lancaster, Regal Manor

Langhorne, Regal UA Oxford Valley

Lebanon, Regal Lebanon Valley

Manayunk, Regal UA Main Street

Newtown Square, Regal Edgmont Square

Oaks, Regal Oaks

Pennsdale, Regal Williamsport Lycoming Mall

Philadelphia, Regal UA Grant Plaza

Warrington, Regal Warrington Crossing

York, Regal West Manchester

