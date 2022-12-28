Married Couple's Philadelphia Diner Is Among Guy Fieri's Favorites, Website Says

Guy Fieri has dined at thousands of diners, including hundreds in Pennsylvania in his popular Food Network show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives."

Picking a favorite "flavortown" stop isn't possible, so Mashed compiled a list of the best "Triple D" diners in every state.

In Philadelphia, that's Honey's Sit 'N Eat.

"In the middle of bustling downtown Philly, a husband-and-wife duo are making a name for themselves with their quirky, signature, 'Southern Jewish' cooking style at Honey's Sit 'N Eat," the article reads.

"With a menu offering classics like chicken and waffles and biscuits and gravy alongside traditional matzo ball soup and challah french toast, there's something for everyone here."

Jeb Woody and Ellen Mogell opened the place in 2005. They drew from their cultural identifies and “scrambled together” the Rex Mex and Jewish foods they grew up on.

Fieri stopped by Honey's in 2011 and sampled the brisket Frito pie, then the legendary chicken chili Frito pie.

Click here for the Honey's Sit 'N Eat website and here for the full article from Mashed.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.