Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Business

Married Couple's Philadelphia Diner Is Among Guy Fieri's Favorites, Website Says

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Honey's Sit 'N Eat
Honey's Sit 'N Eat Photo Credit: Honey's Sit 'N Eat/Guy Fieri (Instagram photos)

Guy Fieri has dined at thousands of diners, including hundreds in Pennsylvania in his popular Food Network show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives."

Picking a favorite "flavortown" stop isn't possible, so Mashed compiled a list of the best "Triple D" diners in every state.

In Philadelphia, that's Honey's Sit 'N Eat.

"In the middle of bustling downtown Philly, a husband-and-wife duo are making a name for themselves with their quirky, signature, 'Southern Jewish' cooking style at Honey's Sit 'N Eat," the article reads. 

"With a menu offering classics like chicken and waffles and biscuits and gravy alongside traditional matzo ball soup and challah french toast, there's something for everyone here."

Jeb Woody and Ellen Mogell opened the place in 2005. They drew from their cultural identifies and “scrambled together” the Rex Mex and Jewish foods they grew up on.

Fieri stopped by Honey's in 2011 and sampled the brisket Frito pie, then the legendary chicken chili Frito pie.

Click here for the Honey's Sit 'N Eat website and here for the full article from Mashed.

to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.