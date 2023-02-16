Forbes Ranks Penn Medicine Among 'America's Best Large Employers'

Forbes has compiled a list of the best large companies to work for in America, and one is in Pennsylvania.

The list was compiled as a partner project with market research firm Statista.

Forbes and Satista surveyed about 450,000 workers at US companies with at least 5,000 employees. They were asked if they'd recommend their employers to friends or family, and rate them on a scale from 0 to 10, Forbes explains.

The results reflect the companies that were most highly recommended by their employees.

Penn Medicine is ranked at number 30, and employs more than 44,200 individuals. The healthcare system is also ranked as one of the best in the nation, according to the US News and World Report's Honor Roll of Best Hospitals.

Penn Medicine, a clinical and research entity of the University of Pennsylvania, is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

The University of Pennsylvania Health System is a multi-hospital health system, which along with the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, make up Penn Medicine.

To access the full list on Forbes, click here.

