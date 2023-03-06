Customers Mob Nick's Roast Beef Ahead Of Closing

Philadelphians crowded into a Northeast sandwich shop Sunday night to bid farewell to a neighborhood institution.

Nick's Roast Beef on Cottman Avenue held a going away party on March 5 ahead of the eatery's planned closure. Management announced the move in a Facebook post last month, explaining that they could not reach a lease agreement with the property owner.

Nick's Woodhaven Road location will remain open, and each employee from the Northeast location has been offered a position at the other store, owner Matt Rossi said.

Still, for many customers of the beloved restaurant, the shuttering of the Cottman Avenue location felt like the end of an era.

"It's so sad there are not going to be here anymore," wrote one on Facebook. "Had all my kids' christening parties downstairs, even had my nan's 100th birthday there. Really going to miss it."

"Had my first drink ever at Nick's," another recalled. "A lifetime of memories. So sad to see this place go."

According to its website, Nick's has maintained a presence in the Northeast since 1969, and has credited its longevity to the loyalty of "the patrons, the families, and the businesses located here in our community."

It was a bittersweet goodbye for many, but the team at Nick's says hungry customers can stop by the 4501 Woodhaven Road location as soon as they are finished mourning.

All loyalty rewards accumulated at the Cottman restaurant are still redeemable, management added.

