22 Additional PA Restaurants Shut Down Due To COVID-19 Mitigation Measures

An additional 22 more restaurants have closed following defiance of the state’s COVID-19 mitigation measures, Pennsylvania officials announced Wednesday.

The Department of Agriculture said the restaurants were ordered to close by not following mask mandates, cleaning protocols, and occupancy limits, despite the state lifting the most restrictive of its orders, including the ban on indoor dining on Jan. 4.

The following establishments were ordered temporarily closed following unannounced inspections between Jan. 4 to Jan. 10. according to the Department of Agriculture:

Bella Italia Restaurant, Altoona, Blair County

Rt. 220 Diner, Bedford, Bedford County

Rough Cut Tavern and Hotel, Burgettstown, Washington County

Mike's Place, Clearville, Bedford County

Courtyard Cafe on Main, Denver, Lancaster County

Devil's Eye Brewing Co., Dillsburg, York County

Stone Bar Inn, Frystown, Berks County

Westy Bar and Grill, Hamburg, Berks County

Damien's on the Lake, Harveys Lake, Luzerne County

Letterman's Diner, Kutztown, Berks County

Mad Dogs Kutztown, Kutztown, Berks County

Country Store Café, Newburg, Cumberland County

Coffee Co, 504 E Main St., New Holland, Lancaster County

Dana's Diner, Lawrenceville, Tioga County

Mad Dogs Macungie, Macungie, Lehigh County

Frank's Pizza, Reading, Berks County

Katie's Kitchen, Ronks, Lancaster County

Tunnelton Inn, Saltsburg, Indiana County

Hometown Pizza & Grill, Sandy Lake, Mercer County

Thee Seldom Inn, Tionesta, Forest County

83 Travel Plaza, York, York County

Interstate 83, York, York County

This follows last week's announcement of three dozen Pennsylvania restaurants that were also in violation of COVID-19 orders, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture stated.

The Bureau of Food Safety said they performed 729 inspections last week, with 130 of them related to COVID-19 health concerns.

This brings the total number of restaurants closed due to coronavirus violations by state orders to 131, health officials stated.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.