22 Additional PA Restaurants Shut Down Due To COVID-19 Mitigation Measures

An additional 22 more restaurants have closed following defiance of the state’s COVID-19 mitigation measures, Pennsylvania officials announced Wednesday.
The Department of Agriculture said the restaurants were ordered to close by not following mask mandates, cleaning protocols, and occupancy limits, despite the state lifting the most restrictive of its orders, including the ban on indoor dining on Jan. 4.
The following establishments were ordered temporarily closed following unannounced inspections between Jan. 4 to Jan. 10. according to the Department of Agriculture:
- Bella Italia Restaurant, Altoona, Blair County
- Rt. 220 Diner, Bedford, Bedford County
- Rough Cut Tavern and Hotel, Burgettstown, Washington County
- Mike's Place, Clearville, Bedford County
- Courtyard Cafe on Main, Denver, Lancaster County
- Devil's Eye Brewing Co., Dillsburg, York County
- Stone Bar Inn, Frystown, Berks County
- Westy Bar and Grill, Hamburg, Berks County
- Damien's on the Lake, Harveys Lake, Luzerne County
- Letterman's Diner, Kutztown, Berks County
- Mad Dogs Kutztown, Kutztown, Berks County
- Country Store Café, Newburg, Cumberland County
- Coffee Co, 504 E Main St., New Holland, Lancaster County
- Dana's Diner, Lawrenceville, Tioga County
- Mad Dogs Macungie, Macungie, Lehigh County
- Frank's Pizza, Reading, Berks County
- Katie's Kitchen, Ronks, Lancaster County
- Tunnelton Inn, Saltsburg, Indiana County
- Hometown Pizza & Grill, Sandy Lake, Mercer County
- Thee Seldom Inn, Tionesta, Forest County
- 83 Travel Plaza, York, York County
- Interstate 83, York, York County
This follows last week's announcement of three dozen Pennsylvania restaurants that were also in violation of COVID-19 orders, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture stated.
The Bureau of Food Safety said they performed 729 inspections last week, with 130 of them related to COVID-19 health concerns.
This brings the total number of restaurants closed due to coronavirus violations by state orders to 131, health officials stated.
