The suspect "trashed and burglarized" the 215 W. Philadelphia Avenue bar during the early morning hours on Sunday, July 21, Dacey's said on its Facebook page.

Anyone who can identify him is asked to contact Cpl. Lew Halas of the Morrisville Borough Police Department at l.halas@morrisvillepolice.org.

