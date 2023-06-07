Partly Cloudy with Haze 74°

Bucks Woman Sought On Identity Theft Charges

A Bucks County woman is wanted on charges of identity theft after police claim she stole her grandmother's credit card. 

Nautica Merritt
Nautica Merritt Photo Credit: Lower Southampton Twp. Police Dept.
Mac Bullock
Mac Bullock

Nautica Merritt, 23, of Langhorne, is also sought for felony theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, according to Lower Southampton police and state court records. 

Investigators believe Merritt used the credit card to make "numerous" unauthorized purchases. A warrant for her arrest had been issued Lower Southampton police added. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 215-357-1234 or submit a tip on the Bucks County Crime Watch webpage

