Bucks Wawa Shopper Threatened Employees With Gun, Police Say

Glenn Scott Cuthbert, 63, is charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, and harassment, said authorities.

Police were called to the store around 9:30 on March 8. Employees said Cuthbert didn't display a firearm, but said he would go home and get one, police wrote.

Cuthbert was arrested days later on March 15 when police spotted his car on Easton Road, authorities said. He was released on $25,000 unsecured bail and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 1.

