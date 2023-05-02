Mostly Cloudy 54°

Bucks Thief Goes Shopping In NJ With Victim's Stolen Cards: Police

Police in Bucks County are pressing charges against a Philadelphia woman who they say snatched a wallet from a diner at a Feasterville restaurant. 

Diane Doughty
Diane Doughty Photo Credit: Lower Southampton Twp. Police Dept.
Mac Bullock
Diane Doughty, 32, of Philadelphia, is wanted for felony identity theft, said Lower Southampton police in a release. 

Investigators believe Doughty swiped the wallet from a customer at an eatery on the 100 block of East Street Road on Feb. 13. After that, detectives say she used the victim's cards at retail stores in Pennsylvania and out-of-state. 

Police tracked the debit and credit activity to a business in Deptford, New Jersey, where Doughty was taken into custody. She remains wanted in Pennsylvania for identity theft, they added. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Lower Southampton police at 215-357-1234 or submit an anonymous tip on the Bucks County Crime Watch webpage

