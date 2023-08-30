Bucks Motorcyclist Who Died In Crash Leaves Behind Son, Loved Ones Say

Fisher and a 66-year-old driver in a Dodge Ram 1500 collided on Bethlehem Pike near Township Line Road, authorities have said. He was airlifted to a nearby trauma center before succumbing to his injuries.

A Sellersville native, Fisher was born to Clayton Bryce and Hope M. (Hillyer) Fisher and was a 2020 graduate of Pennridge High School and Upper Bucks Vocational-Technical School, according to his obituary.

Fisher would go on to receive his welding certification from North Montco Technical Career Center and was employed as a welder at Crystal Metalworks in Hatfield at the time of his death, family members wrote.

He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose's No. 1539 lodge in Sellersville, and enjoyed scootering at the skate park and riding his motorcycle, his obituary says.

Those close to Fisher took to social media to pen tributes after his death on Saturday.

In addition to his parents, Fisher is survived by his 20-month-old son Cooper Clayton Fisher, his brother Damon Waslin and his wife Ashley, his nephews Lane and Crew, paternal grandmother Sarah Fisher, and maternal grandmother Linda Jacquette, according to his obituary.

Loved ones have launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise a memorial fund in Fisher's honor, the proceeds of which will benefit his son, organizers say. The effort has raised over $17,000 in the two days since its launch.

