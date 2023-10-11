A Few Clouds 70°

Bucks Mom Who Passed After Cancer Battle Had 'Courageous Spirit,' Loved Ones Say

Norine Marguerite (Eisler) Cross of Holland, a beloved wife and mother of three, passed away after a period of illness on Wednesday, Oct. 4, loved ones said in her obituary. She was 43. 

Born in Elkins Park, Cross attended St. Basil Academy in Jenkintown where she made lifelong friends, family members wrote. She continued her studies at Holy Family University and went on to earn a bachelor's degree in communications, they added. 

She worked at Tony's Place in Mayfair during her college years, where a coworker would introduce her to her future husband Stephen, loved ones said.

The couple were married in 2008 and had three children together, according to her obit. 

"Norine always said her greatest joy in life was being a mother," her loved ones wrote. "She made every day special for them. She enjoyed watching them play their sports and was especially proud of their academic achievements. 

When Cross was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer in 2015, relatives said she battled fiercely through multiple treatments and surgeries to spend as much time as possible with friends and family. 

She also became an advocate for other patients, holding annual fundraisers for breast cancer awareness group METAvivor, loved ones noted proudly. Cross's most recent effort raised over $11,000, according to her obituary

Her family said they'll remember her courageous spirit and her determination. 

In addition to her husband Stephen, she is survived by her children Stephen, Charles, and Chloe, her siblings Charles and Christine, and many more loving extended relatives and friends, her obit says. 

A memorial was held on Tuesday, Oct. 10. 

Click here to read Norine Cross's full obituary from Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, or click here to make a donation in her name to METAvivor

