Bucks Man Gets Prison Time In Connection With Deadly Fentanyl Overdose: DA

Steven Frederick Yard Jr., 32, pleaded guilty in January to involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment, and related counts, prosecutors said.

Authorities say Mary Coyle, 39, was found dead at 100 Yardley Avenue on Nov. 16, 2021. Yard was found "actively overdosing" on the floor nearby, according to the DA's Office.

Investigation revealed that Yard bought 12 bags of heroin in Philadelphia's Kensington section and brought it back to the Yardley Avenue home to share with Coyle, authorities said.

"Yard woke up to find Coyle deceased in the bed, so he rolled her on her back and began to perform CPR," the DA's Office said.

Authorities also said he did another bag of heroin and hid several more under a couch when police arrived.

He was sentenced to two-and-a-half to six years in prison plus two years of probation, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.