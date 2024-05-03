Overcast 50°

Bucks Man Gets Prison Time In Connection With Deadly Fentanyl Overdose: DA

A Tullytown man will spend up to six years in prison for a Falls woman's 2021 overdose death, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said Friday, May 3. 

Steven F. Yard, 31, of Tullytown

 Photo Credit: Bucks County District Attorney's Office
Steven Frederick Yard Jr., 32, pleaded guilty in January to involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment, and related counts, prosecutors said. 

Authorities say Mary Coyle, 39, was found dead at 100 Yardley Avenue on Nov. 16, 2021. Yard was found "actively overdosing" on the floor nearby, according to the DA's Office. 

Investigation revealed that Yard bought 12 bags of heroin in Philadelphia's Kensington section and brought it back to the Yardley Avenue home to share with Coyle, authorities said. 

"Yard woke up to find Coyle deceased in the bed, so he rolled her on her back and began to perform CPR," the DA's Office said. 

Authorities also said he did another bag of heroin and hid several more under a couch when police arrived. 

He was sentenced to two-and-a-half to six years in prison plus two years of probation, authorities said. 

