Safarie Xiong allegedly shot a gun in a residence on the 1200 Block of Palomino Drive on July 20, according to authorities. The round went through two occupied rooms but no one was injured, investigators said.

Xiong, 48, was charged with simple assault and reckless endangerment, police said. He is being held on a $100,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing on Aug. 5, court records show.

