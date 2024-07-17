Bucks Man Downloaded 'Over 200' Files Of Child Pornography, Police Say

Andrew Gregory Lewis came under investigation last November when police found that over 200 illegal files were downloaded to his computer, according to authorities. A search warrant was executed at his Quakertown home and an analysis of his devices revealed additional files, police said.

Lewis surrendered to authorities on July 3 and his bail was set at $250,000, Warrington police said. He had a preliminary hearing on Monday, July 15, court records show.

homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Quakertown police, Bensalem police, Middletown police, Hilltown police, and the FBI's Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory assisted in the investigation.

