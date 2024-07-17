A Few Clouds 89°

Bucks Man Downloaded 'Over 200' Files Of Child Pornography, Police Say

A 32-year-old Quakertown man faces child pornography charges, according to Warrington police. 

Andrew Gregory Lewis

 Photo Credit: Warrington Twp. Police Dept.
Andrew Gregory Lewis came under investigation last November when police found that over 200 illegal files were downloaded to his computer, according to authorities. A search warrant was executed at his Quakertown home and an analysis of his devices revealed additional files, police said. 

Lewis surrendered to authorities on July 3 and his bail was set at $250,000, Warrington police said. He had a preliminary hearing on Monday, July 15, court records show. 

homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Quakertown police, Bensalem police, Middletown police, Hilltown police, and the FBI's Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory assisted in the investigation. 

