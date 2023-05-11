Bucks Man Convicted Of Stealing Ambulance, Biting Cops Learns His Sentence

Cody Dylan Lynn-Phipps, 31, was sentenced to 10.5 to 25 years in a state prison plus 19 years of probation, Judge Gary Gilman ruled on Wednesday, May 10, according to the District Attorney's Office.

In November, Lynn-Phipps admitted to several counts of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, escape, burglary, and other offenses related to the "spree" that ran from September 2021 to March 2022, DA Matthew Weintraub's Office said.

Investigators said that, on March 1, 2021, Lynn-Phipps became "unresponsive and convulsive" during an arrest in Bristol Township, and was taken to Lower Bucks Hospital for evaluation.

When he arrived, police said Lynn-Phipps unstrapped himself from his restraints and drove off with the still-running ambulance. It took units from multiple jurisdictions — including a Philadelphia police helicopter — to locate the ambulance, which was found 90 minutes later abandoned in Croydon, according to the release.

Two days after the ambulance incident, police said he was found "unconscious from an overdose," wearing stolen clothes and sitting in a car that had been reported stolen from a Levittown Nissan dealership.

In another incident, on September 14, 2021, authorities said Lynn-Phipps bit and spit at a group of Bristol police officers during an arrest.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.