Bucks Driver, 23, Killed In Crash On Way To Work

Owen Orser was headed north on Richlandtown Pike in Springfield Township around 4 a.m., state police said in a release. He lost control of his Volkswagen Jetta while negotiating a righthand curve and entered the oncoming lane before hitting a tree, troopers wrote.

He was rushed to Saint Luke's Upper Bucks Hospital in Quakertown where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

A Perkasie native, Orser was a 2019 graduate of both Pennridge High School and Upper Bucks County Technical High School, completing his studies at the latter with commendations in the Diesel Technology program, loved ones said in his obituary.

He pursued a career in the field, working as a diesel tech at Bergey Truck Center before earning his commercial driver's license and becoming a short-haul dump truck driver, family members wrote.

Orser had a lifelong passion for locomotives, building model train sets, and attending train shows, loved ones said. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing with friends and family, boating and swimming, and hunting, according to his obituary.

Family members wrote they will remember him for his caring nature, his adventurous spirit, and his commitment to helping others.

Loved ones are also organizing a GoFundMe campaign to assist with unexpected end-of-life costs. As of Friday, Sept. 1, 40 donors have pledged over $3,000 in his memory.

He is survived by his parents Chris and Wakan, his sister Lily, his best friend Logan, his girlfriend Kelly, grandparents Helen, Ken, and Judy Schaeffer, and many loving extended relatives, his obituary says.

Click here to read Owen Orsen's full obituary from LifeCelebration.com, or click here to support his memorial fund on GoFundMe.com.

