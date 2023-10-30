Bucks Contractor Scammed Homeowners Out Of Over $100K, Court Finds

Joseph Eibell, 48, of Huntingdon Valley, was found guilty in a Bucks County court on Thursday, Oct. 26 following a three-day trial, the District Attorney's Office said.

The contractor was first charged in June 2022 with defrauding four customers, but more victims were uncovered as the investigation continued, officials said.

Police found evidence that from April 2019 until June 2022, Eibell's company 3 Brothers Renovations took payment for work that it never performed. Victims included:

A Bristol Township man who hired Eibell for a $120,000 renovation project that was never completed and left his home in "an unlivable state."

A Bristol Borough woman who paid $30,000 toward a project that was never finished.

A Falls Township man who paid $54,000 toward a project that Eibell abandoned.

An Upper Southampton Township who paid $24,000 for exterior work that was never performed.

Investigators found additional victims in Warminster Township, Lower Moreland Township, and Pottstown, they added.

In total, the customers paid Eibell more than $100,000 for work his company didn't do, the DA's Office said.

After his conviction Thursday, Common Pleas Judge Jeffrey L. Finley revoked the contractor's bail ahead of his sentencing hearing scheduled for next month.

