Bucks 20-Year-Old Pointed Fake Gun At Cops Before They Shot Him, DA Claims

On March 28, DA Matthew Weintraub said his office was investigating an "officer-involved shooting" during an early morning traffic stop in Levittown. A driver was accused of pointing a gun at police twice before allegedly "fleeing from police in his vehicle," prosecutors said at the time.

Now, in a statement from First Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Schorn, the DA's Office said the policemen acted in accordance with the law.

"We’ve reviewed all the pertinent material and have decided that the officers involved in this shooting were justified in using deadly force, and therefore won’t be charged with any crimes," Schorn said.

Because the pair will not face charges, the DA's Office did not name the involved officers.

The "gun" that the driver allegedly pointed at officers during the stop, Schorn said, was a realistic-looking "air gun" powered by a carbon dioxide canister.

"An advertisement for the air gun touts it as 'compact and handy with the unmistakable look of the original pistol and plenty of power,'" said the First Assistant DA.

In addition, the review found that the officers acted in accordance with Falls Township Police Department and general Bucks County use-of-force guidelines and best practices, according to prosecutors.

Authorities still have not named the driver who was shot.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.