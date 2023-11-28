Bristol Man Filmed Himself Sexually Abusing 2-Year-Old And Others: Bucks DA

Brian Nathaniel Harris faces more than 160 criminal charges — most of them felonies — related to sexual assault and child pornography dissemination, according to prosecutors.

Harris first came under investigation on Oct. 31 when Bucks detectives received an online tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, authorities said.

That investigation culminated with Harris' arrest and a search of his Pond Street home on Tuesday, Nov. 21, said officials.

While examining cell phones removed from his house, investigators said they "uncovered more than 500 combined image and video files containing child sexual abuse material."

Police said the files showed Harris abusing male and female victims between the ages of 2 and 12, at least one of whom was asleep. Investigators suspect the assaults occurred in Bucks County sometime between September 2018 and September 2023.

He is also accused of uploading the files across "various social media platforms," prosecutors said.

Court records show Harris is being held on a $20 million bond ahead of his preliminary hearing on Dec. 13.

“A predator living among us like this is a community’s worst fear,” said First Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Schorn.

“Thanks to the outstanding work done by law enforcement, Brian Harris will be held in Bucks County detention while he awaits his day in court.”

“Protecting children is at the very top of our priority list as public officials, and we were proud to work alongside our partners in Bucks County to remove this alleged predator from society,” said Attorney General Michelle Henry.

“My office remains committed to collaboration with law enforcement and community partners that keep Pennsylvanians safe.”

The US Department of Homeland Security also assisted with the investigation.

Authorities "strongly believe" there may be additional victims in the case. Anyone with information should call Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6354.

