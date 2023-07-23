Body Of 2-Year-Old Swept Away By Upper Makefield Floods Found 32 Miles Away

Matilda "Mattie" Shiels' body was found along the Delaware River in Philadelphia on Friday, July 21, AccuWeather reports.

Her body was found after police in Philadelphia received a pair of 911 calls about a body being spotted in the river, and was recovered approximately 32 miles from where she was lost in Upper Makefield Township, the outlet says citing the Upper Makefield fire chief.

Her brother, Conrad, 9 months, remains missing, and police said they are "devastated" they have not yet been able to reunite him with his family.

The toddlers were visiting the area from South Carolina with their parents, Jim Sheils and Katie Seeley; grandmother, Dahlia; and brother Jack, 4 years old, when intense flooding swept through Upper Makefield Township on Saturday, July 15.

While Jim and Jack were able to escape, Katie, Dahlia, Mattie and Conrad didn't make it. The bodies of Katie and Dahlia were recovered last week.

"Over these past 8 days, the search operations involved hundreds of people that were a part of search and rescue teams, marine units, and police and fire personnel," Upper Makefield police said.

" We’ve used K9’s, sonar, drones, boats, divers, heavy equipment, GPS mapping, and air units. We are now at the point where our search will be dependent upon the conditions of the river.

"We have one section/debris pile left, which is underwater near where Houghs Creek runs into the Delaware River. We will be constantly monitoring the area and when those conditions permit, we will have divers begin that search process.

" Additionally, although those islands in and around that area have been checked, as water levels recede, we will continue to search for Conrad and when feasible, we will put K-9 units on those islands. During this entire time, agencies south of us have been very much aware of our efforts and will continue to check their sections along the Delaware River."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.