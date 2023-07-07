Boat Thief Drowned In Delaware River While Escaping Cops: Authorities

Officials announced on Monday, July 3 that an adult man's remains were found on the riverbank near 6206 Radcliffe Street in Bristol Township. Now, county Coroner Meredith Buck says he has been identified as 36-year-old Sokhon Sam of Philadelphia.

Citing Bristol police, the Coroner's Office said Sam was trying to steal a boat from a private residence on the 6600 block of Radcliffe Street on June 27. When officers arrived, the 36-year-old jumped into the river, officials claimed.

Rescue attempts that night were unsuccessful, they added.

Sam's cause of death was drowning and the manner was accidental, the Coroner's Office ruled following an autopsy on Thursday, July 6.

