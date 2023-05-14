Blake Lively, Matt Healy Spotted At Taylor Swift's Eras Tour In Philadelphia

The 1975's frontman was spotted hanging out in a VIP tent with Swift's bestie Blake Lively at one of her Philadelphia shows, as captured by an observant Swiftie in the crowd.

The pair met and purportedly briefly dated back in 2014 but have caused speculation in recent weeks that they may be giving things another go.

Last January, Swift performed at a 1975 show in London. In April, Swift and Joe Alwyn decided to part ways.

Earlier this month, Swift and Healy were spotted holding hands in New York City.

And now? He's an important face in the crowd.

"i liferally cant believe what im seeing," one fan commented on the video.

Swift just completed two shows at Lincoln Financial Field stadium in Philadelphia.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.