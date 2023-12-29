Bilal Henry, 33, heard a loud knocking at his 3500 Woodhaven Road apartment sometime before 11:30 p.m., according to investigators.

When he opened the door, he was shot multiple times in the torso, police said. First responders pronounced Henry dead at the scene minutes later, authorities said.

Detectives said other people were in the home at the time of the shooting but that none of them were injured. No motive is apparent to investigators and no arrests have been made as of Friday morning, Dec. 29, the department added.

The Homicide Unit is investigating.

