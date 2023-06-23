Bensalem Police Crack Down On 'Illegal' ATVs

Township police said the department's Motor Patrol Unit is actively seeking off-road vehicles "that illegally ride on private property and roadways in Bensalem."

Any rider found operating in violation of state law will have their vehicle seized and a citation issued, police warned.

Officers said they impounded a number of ATVs and motorbikes near Bristol Road and Grove Avenue on Thursday, June 22. The intersection, they claimed, has been "significantly impacted" by joyriders violating the rules of the road and cutting through private lots.

"Parents: You will be held responsible for the actions of your children including the payment of all fines," the department said.

"It would benefit you to have a talk with your kids and let them know that riding on roadways and private property is against the law and you should discourage this type of activity."

Elsewhere in the region, police in Allentown are also cracking down on off-road riders in public streets this summer.

