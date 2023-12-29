Bensalem Man Wanted For Soliciting Sex From A Child: Police

Larence W. Kramer is accused of soliciting explicit pictures and sex acts from a child, the department wrote in a release.

Authorities said Kramer contacted the 13-year-old victim on Facebook in November. He initially cooperated with investigators but disappeared after a warrant was issued for his arrest, police said.

Anyone with information should call Lower Southampton Township Police at 215-357-1234 or submit a tip via Crimewatch.

