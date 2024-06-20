Bensalem Man Busted With Prepubescent Child Porn, Police Say

Michael Dunbar, 55, is also charged with criminal use of a communications facility, according to authorities.

Police said they received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a Google account linked to Dunbar in April. The account had saved and uploaded "numerous videos depicting child pornography, including prepubescent boys and girls engaging in sexual acts with each other," authorities said.

A search warrant was executed at Dunbar's State Road home on Thursday, June 20. Interview with police, authorities said he admitted to intentionally uploading the videos.

The 55-year-old's bail was set at 10 percent of $300,000 and his preliminary hearing was scheduled for July 2, court records show.

