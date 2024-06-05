Bathroom Meth Lab Exploded, Causing Bucks County House Fire: Police

Township firefighters responded to the 700 block of Lillian Lane around 10:30 p.m. on May 20, police said in a release.

They arrived to find smoke and a wet floor in the basement with a fire still raging inside the walls, officials said.

Investigators believe the fire started when a meth cooking operation exploded in the basement bathroom, police said. A state police team was called in to help dismantle the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 215-672-1000 or submit a tip on Crimewatch.

